War a real threat and Europe not ready, warns Poland’s Tusk – by Paul Kirby (BBC News – March 2024)

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has delivered a blunt warning that Europe has entered a “pre-war era” and if Ukraine is defeated by Russia, nobody in Europe will be able to feel safe.

“I don’t want to scare anyone, but war is no longer a concept from the past,” he told European media. “It’s real and it started over two years ago.” His remarks came as a fresh barrage of Russian missiles targeted Ukraine. Russia has intensified its bombardment of Ukraine in recent weeks.

Overnight into Friday Ukraine’s air force said it had shot down 58 drones and 26 missiles and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said energy infrastructure had been damaged in six regions, in the west, centre and east of the country.

Ukraine’s national energy company has announced emergency blackouts in three regions of the country – Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kirovograd – and have urged consumers to limit electricity use. The provider, Ukrenergo, blamed “the massive Russian attack on Ukrainian power plants overnight.”

