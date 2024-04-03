Russia’s Nornickel: Some EU clients refuse to buy products made of Russian metal (Reuters – March 30, 2024)

https://www.reuters.com/

MOSCOW, March 29 (Reuters) – Russia’s Nornickel, the world’s largest palladium producer and a major producer of high-grade nickel, said on Friday that some clients in the European Union had refused to buy products made with Russian metals.

Although Nornickel itself and its metals is not a target of Western sanctions some consumers are voluntarily shunning deals for its metals and of products made from Russian raw materials, said Anton Berlin, vice president for sales.

Nornickel’s Finnish Harjavalta plant, which produces battery materials in Europe for electric vehicles, was affected, he added as an example of the rejection of products made from Russian materials.

CEO Vladimir Potanin said last year that sanctions had constrained Nornickel’s development due to “voluntary self-sanctions” imposed by some clients and foreign suppliers of equipment and technologies, though Western governments have refrained from targeting Nornickel directly in response to the conflict in Ukraine.

For the rest of this article: https://www.reuters.com/markets/commodities/russias-nornickel-some-eu-clients-refuse-buy-produce-made-russian-metal-2024-03-29/