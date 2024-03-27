Federal watchdog finds Canadian firm ‘contributed to use of forced labour’ in China – by Steven Chase (Globe and Mail – March 27, 2024)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

A watchdog created by the federal government to probe corporate wrongdoing abroad says Vancouver-based Dynasty Gold Corp DYG-X has contributed to the use of forced labour at a mine in Xinjiang, China, and is asking Ottawa to cut off future trade support for the company.

Its investigative findings were released Tuesday in the first final report issued by the Canada Ombudsperson for Responsible Enterprise (CORE) since it opened its doors to receive complaints in March, 2021.

Xinjiang has been a particular concern for rights activists, Western governments and academics who say China since 2017 has imposed an unprecedented system of forced labour on the millions of Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims who live in the region.

Michelle Bachelet, who was United Nations high commissioner for human rights until August, 2022, visited Xinjiang that year. Her office’s report on the trip said China’s treatment of Uyghur Muslims in the region may amount to crimes against humanity.

For the rest of this article: https://www.theglobeandmail.com/politics/article-core-dynasty-gold-china/