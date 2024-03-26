Feds to review Kinross’ Great Bear gold project – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – March 26, 2024)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Federal Impact Assessment Agency launching environmental assessment of Red Lake pit plans

One of Red Lake’s next generation of gold mines is undergoing federal scrutiny. In a March 22 notification, the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) has determined that a federal impact assessment of Kinross Gold’s Great Bear Project is warranted.

The agency said its opinion is based on a review of the detailed project description for the mine project and the comments received from Indigenous communities, federal authorities, provincial ministries and the public. Kinross proposes to build an open-pit mine, 23 kilometres southeast of Red Lake, not far off Highway 105. The Toronto-headquartered gold miner finalized its acquisition of the very promising gold project in February 2022.

According to the company’s filed project summary, there would be three pits mined over an estimated 20-year operating life. The mine would be capable of producing up to 60,000 tonnes of ore per day. The on-site mill would handle up to 15,000 tonnes of ore a day.

The project has an initial resource of 2.7 million ounces of indicated gold and 2.3 million ounces in the inferred category. An intensive exploration drill program is underway to add more ounces to the resource base. At the same time, the company is also performing its own environmental baseline study of the property.

