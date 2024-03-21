Barrick shuts down water supply after uranium found at copper mine in Zambia – by Geoffrey York (Globe and Mail – March 20, 2024)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

Barrick Gold says it has found uranium in the drinking water of an open section of its Lumwana copper mine in Zambia, forcing it to halt the water supply and switch to other water sources for its workers in the section.

The Zambian mine has become increasingly important to Barrick’s future. The Toronto-based company has announced plans for a US$2-billion expansion at Lumwana to create one of the world’s biggest copper mines, with construction to begin late this year and production from the project expected by 2028.

Tests of drinking water in the mine’s Chimiwungo open section on Nov. 8 found a Uranium level of 0.037 milligrams per litre, exceeding Zambia’s maximum allowable limit of 0.03 milligrams, according to a statement by Barrick’s country manager in Zambia, Anthony Malenga.

Canada’s health guidelines set a maximum of 0.02 milligrams, so the level at Lumwana was nearly twice the Canadian limit. In an internal e-mail on Nov. 8, seen by The Globe and Mail, a Barrick official said the drinking water was “high in uranium” and “contaminated with uranium.”

