Mining the Northwest: ‘Times are changing’ as Red Rock preps for lithium refinery – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – March 20, 2024)

Rock Tech Lithium expects to break ground on lithium conversion plant in 2025

The BMI Group said it’s spending millions to prepare and remediate the former Red Rock paper mill site to make it shovel-ready for new industrial use by 2025. The southern Ontario brownfield redeveloper chose the PDAC mining show to formally announce Rock Tech Lithium will be its anchor tenant built around a proposed lithium refinery.

The Canadian-German mining company’s Georgia Lake deposit is only 60 kilometres north of town, up Highway 11. “We believe in the north shore of Lake Superior,” said Peter Whitby, general manager of BMI’s Red Rock Developments subsidiary, in explaining their upcoming industrial and holistic community-building plans for the north shore town on Lake Superior.

“Our mission is to grow the community in a way that benefits the people of Red Rock.” The company has wholeheartedly jumped on Ontario’s critical minerals bandwagon and is taking a seat to be a part of the supply chain that involves moving material from mines in Northern Ontario to the mid-level processing plants and further downstream to electrical vehicle manufacturers in the south.

BMI is partnering with the Red Rock Indian Band to redevelop and repurpose the former Norampac site as a local catalyst for growth. The emphasis is on doing things in a economically and environmentally sustainable way and protecting the postcard beauty of the north shore.

