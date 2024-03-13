Canada, U.S. governments reach deal to address cross-border coal pollution – by Wendy Stueck (Globe and Mail – March 11, 2024)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

The Canadian and U.S. governments have agreed to put the issue of cross-border pollution from B.C. coal mines before the International Joint Commission, a body set up more than a century ago to resolve conflicts over shared waters.

The request, made through what is known as a joint reference under the Boundary Waters Treaty of 1909, follows years of campaigning by Indigenous peoples and was developed with the Ktunaxa Nation, an Indigenous people whose traditional territory takes in parts of British Columbia, Montana and Idaho.

“It’s a matter of our perseverance finally coming around to a positive outcome,” Kathryn Teneese, chair of the B.C.-based Ktunaxa Nation Council, said Monday in an interview.

“Industrial activities have been taking place in Elk Valley, but our voice has never really been taken into consideration until fairly recent history. So the idea that we finally have a piece of the puzzle to try to address the concerns that we’ve been raising is something we are more than happy to embrace,” she said.

