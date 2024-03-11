Strolling down Ontario’s Electric Avenue – by Tamer Elbokl, PhD (Canadian Mining Journal – March 4, 2024)

https://www.canadianminingjournal.com/

The global demand for lithium is projected to reach 1.5 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) by 2025 and over three million tonnes by 2030. As the world moves away from fossil fuels, the world needs a stable supply of quality lithium to achieve a low-carbon future, and Canada needs lithium (among other critical minerals) to achieve its net-zero target.

In 2022, the government of Ontario announced its first critical minerals strategy, aiming to secure the province’s position as a global leader of responsibly sourced critical minerals, including lithium. The provincial government plan is to work alongside all stakeholders including the federal government, the mining sector, manufacturing Indigenous Peoples, and local communities.

The strategy involves six pillars, or areas of government action, including the following:

-i enhancing geoscience information and supporting critical minerals exploration;

-ii growing domestic processing and creating resilient supply chains;

-iii improving Ontario’s regulatory framework;

-iv investing in innovation, research, and development;

-v building economic development opportunities with Indigenous partners; and

-vi growing labour supply and developing a skilled labour force.

The northern Ontario mining industry is destined to play an important role in the province’s critical minerals strategy as a supplier of nickel, cobalt, and lithium to southern Ontario’s auto industry.

For the rest of this article: https://www.canadianminingjournal.com/featured-article/strolling-down-ontarios-electric-avenue/