South Africa’s Platinum Miners Brace for More Pain This Year – by William Clowes (Bloomberg News – March 6, 2024)

https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/

(Bloomberg) — South Africa’s platinum producers are in crisis, as slumping metal prices force jobs cuts and erode profits. The nation’s platinum sector — which accounts for about 70% of global output — has been a key export industry and generates jobs for hundreds of thousands of people in a country with one of the world’s highest unemployment rates.

Over the past two weeks, the four biggest producers — Sibanye Stillwater Ltd., Anglo American Platinum Ltd., Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. and Northam Platinum Ltd. — have all released sobering earnings reports. Those results have helped us learn the following:

Jobs Threat

The miners are trimming their workforces in South Africa – a politically sensitive move as the ruling African National Congress prepares for its sternest electoral test later this year.

For the rest of this article: https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/south-africa-s-platinum-miners-brace-for-more-pain-this-year-1.2043236