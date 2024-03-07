PDAC: Faster permitting key to advancing critical mineral projects, panel warns – by Blair McBride (Northern Miner – March 6, 2024)

https://www.northernminer.com/

Governments must help cut permitting and production timelines if Canada is to produce enough minerals to reach net zero goals by 2050, says the CEO of Ring of Fire project developer Wyloo Metals Canada.

“There are a lot of projects near to approval. The big ask is the shortening of the time frame,” Kristan Straub, CEO of Wyloo Metals Canada said on Monday at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention in Toronto.

“It’s not just on government, it’s also on us in industry. We want to work with First Nations and NGOs and get groups to the table and ensure conservation and Indigenous rights all come together,” said Straub, who is also a member of the Henvey Inlet First Nation in northeastern Ontario.

Straub spoke on a four-member panel on derisking critical mineral supply chains in the face of changing geopolitical landscapes at PDAC. His appearance at PDAC comes as his own company hopes to develop the Eagle’s Nest nickel-copper-PGM project in the Ring of Fire region of northern Ontario.

