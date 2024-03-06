‘Vulnerabilities are obvious’ as U.S. moves to build critical mineral supply chain, undersecretary says – by Gabriel Friedman (Financial Post – March 6, 2024)

https://financialpost.com/

U.S., Canada partner to reduce dependence on China by supporting mining, processing and recycling projects

The United States has “no better partner than Canada” as it seeks to build out a global critical minerals supply chain, says undersecretary of economic growth Jose Fernandez.

“Our partnership with Canada in this space is frankly second to none,” he said after speaking at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada convention in Toronto on March 4.

In June 2022 at the PDAC convention, Fernandez said the U.S. would lead a coalition of countries including Canada in a Minerals Security Partnership (MSP) to provide “targeted financial and diplomatic support for strategic (critical minerals) projects.”

Other countries in the coalition include Australia, Finland, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Norway, the Republic of Korea, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the European Union. On March 4, the MSP welcomed Estonia as a member.

