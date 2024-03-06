Indonesia and China killed the nickel market – by Rich Mills – Ahead of the Herd (Mining.com – March 4, 2024)

https://www.mining.com/

The mantra? Our fossil-fueled based transportation system needs to be 100% electrified, and the switch must be made from oil, gas, and coal-powered power plants to those which run on solar, wind and nuclear energy. If we have any hope of cleaning up the planet, before the point of no return, a massive decarbonization needs to take place.

This has to involve a colossal boost in the production of mined metals, including lithium, graphite, cobalt and nickel for lithium-ion batteries used in EVs, renewable energy grid storage and consumer electronics; copper for electric vehicle motors, charging stations and renewable energy plants; silver for solar panels and EVs.

By attempting to break free of fossil fuels though, are we setting ourselves up for a new dependence on critical metals, including lithium, graphite, cobalt, nickel, even copper? A dependence that brings with it the threat of environmental devastation?

Renewable energy proponents are reluctant to discuss the harsh labor conditions or non-existent environmental regulations associated with mining many of the battery and energy metals. Done improperly, mineral extraction has the potential to damage local communities and ecosystems, destroying cultures and biodiversity in the process.

