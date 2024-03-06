Some minerals are ‘critical’ to the digital economy, but current prices don’t reflect that – by Aya Dufour (CBC News Subury – March 04, 2024)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/sudbury/

Junior mining companies struggle to raise money as prices for nickel, lithium, graphite sink

For almost a century now, players from across the mining industry — big or small, Canadian or international — have been gathering in Toronto annually to talk about capital, technical innovations, and market trends.

This year’s Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention is no different, with some of Canada’s critical mineral explorers hoping to close deals that will help overcome a tough year in the capital markets.

That’s especially the case for those looking for nickel, lithium or cobalt, some of the building blocks of the technology that will eventually help combat climate change.

“I’ve been in the industry since 1987. I’m quite familiar with the cycles, the ups and downs,” said Alain Lambert, co-founder of Ontario’s Beyond Lithium, which has 63 properties across the province.

