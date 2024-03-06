Indigenous organization levels complaint against Canadian mining company – by Natasha Bulowski (Yahoo/National Observer – March 6, 2024)

https://ca.news.yahoo.com/

As the world’s largest mining conference unfolds in Toronto, a Canadian company is facing a complaint about a proposed copper mine in Ecuador. The complaint against Vancouver-based Solaris Resources Inc. by an association of Indigenous communities is asking the British Columbia Securities Commission to investigate the company for allegedly failing to give shareholders a complete picture of the strong public opposition and legal risks facing its planned mine in southern Ecuador.

Meanwhile on Monday, Ecuador President Daniel Noboa pitched his country as the next mining destination at the annual Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada conference. He indicated attracting foreign mining investment is a priority for his administration.

The complaint was filed Feb. 29 by Amazon Watch, MiningWatch Canada and the Shuar Arutam People (PSHA) and supported by five other environmental organizations in Ecuador and South America.

“The reality on the ground is far different than the rosy outlook the company paints in its disclosures,” said Mary Mijares, fossil finance campaigner at Amazon Watch, in a press release.

