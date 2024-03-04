Canada concerned about critical metals market manipulation, minister says – by Divya Rajagopal (Reuters – March 2, 2024)

https://www.reuters.com/

TORONTO, March 2 (Reuters) – Canada is concerned about market manipulation and dumping in key metals used in electric vehicle batteries, a federal Canadian minister told Reuters, adding the country wants to explore a U.S.-mooted alternative pricing model.

Canada, along with Australia and the U.S., is looking to develop its critical mineral supply chain to break the monopoly of China which controls over 90% of key metals that are crucial for energy transition.

“There will be significant incremental demand for critical minerals going forward, but we do have some challenges right now with prices and clearly we are concerned about issues relating to market manipulation and dumping,” Energy and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said this week, adding the concerns are shared by many democratic countries.

Dumping refers to an anti-competitive trade practice when a country exports certain products at a price lower than what is sold in its home country.

For the rest of this article: https://www.reuters.com/markets/commodities/canada-concerned-about-critical-metals-market-manipulation-minister-says-2024-03-02/