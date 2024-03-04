Greenland pivots to North America on its path to independence – by Danielle Bochove and Sanne Wass (Bloomberg News – February 28, 2024)

https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/

There’s a reason former U.S. President Donald Trump offered to buy Greenland, and it wasn’t to save the polar bears. As the autonomous territory inches toward its goal of full independence from Denmark, it’s hoping its many resources — from minerals, to a burgeoning strategic significance — will help draw it into the sphere of less traditional partners to its west.

Its newly published blueprint for foreign, security and defence policy offers a glimpse into what that future may look like. Although Greenland brushed off the former U.S. president’s overtures back in 2019, it makes clear that it reciprocates America’s interest:

“The new thing here is that we have hopes for much greater integration and cooperation with North America,” said Kenneth Hoegh, Greenland’s diplomatic representative in the US and Canada. The former Danish colony has long looked eastwards, with Copenhagen still overseeing competencies like foreign policy, defence, and security.

