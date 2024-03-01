Heart of gold: the legend of Nellie Cashman – by A.J. Roan (North of 60 Mining News – March 1, 2024)

https://www.miningnewsnorth.com/

Undertake an adventure through the riveting tale of Ellen “Nellie” Cashman, perhaps one of the most inspiring women of the 18th century.

Perhaps no other individual could be regarded as true an American pioneer as Irish immigrant Ellen “Nellie” Cashman. Easily regarded as a quintessential gold mining stampeder with her acumen in business and the nose to sniff out opportunity, she traveled the width and breadth of America, leaving success and hope in her wake.

Known as the Angel of the Mining Camps, this is the story of a woman whose family name may have once been O’Kissane, but through her exploits, lived up to the name Cashman.

Often arriving with the vanguard at a new mining discovery and leaving to search for her next opportunity before the well ran dry, Cashman’s foresight took her across America’s West, south into Mexico, and later into Canada, and finally Alaska.

Cashman paved her way by establishing businesses, at first through supply stores, boarding houses, and actual mining, and later through the buying and selling of claims and mines. Excess money she would use to build schools, churches, and hospitals from the Mexican border to Alaska. In 1905, the well-traveled businesswoman would settle down in Nolan Creek, in the remote Koyukuk Mining District, a region of northern Alaska inhabited by miners as tough and self-reliant as she was.

