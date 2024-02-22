Newmont to sell six non-core assets in Canada, Australia – by Cecilia Jamasmie (Mining.com – February 22, 2024)

https://www.mining.com/

Newmont Corp (NYSE: NEM) said on Thursday it plans to sell six non-core assets, including its Éléonore mine in Quebec, the Musselwhite and Porcupine mines in Ontario, the Coffee project in the Yukon Territory and its 70% stake in the Havieron joint venture with Greatland Gold (LON: GGP) in Western Australia.

The world’s largest gold miner, which completed the acquisition of Newcrest Mining in November, said that proceeds from the transactions will be used to cut debt. The company, which had $8 billion in debt at the end of 2023, has set a near-term debt-reduction target of $1 billion.

The US-based miner has also identified an additional $500 million of cost and productivity improvements, including job cuts. “A big part of our commitment is to deliver $100 million of free cash flow by bringing Newmont and Newcrest together…there is a reduction in headcount in order to achieve those synergies,” chief executive Tom Palmer said.

After the divestments, the gold giant will focus on ten tier-1 assets, its “go-forward portfolio”, thanks to which it plans to secure long-term growth.

