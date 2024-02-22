IAMGOLD boosts gold resources at Gogama mine project – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – February 20, 2024)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Construction wrapping up with first gold production at Côté deposit set for March

The future looks bright at IAMGOLD’s Côté Gold Project, an open-pit mine development outside Gogama that’s on track to start initial production next month. The Toronto gold company released an updated mineral estimate on Feb. 15 of its two deposits at Côté that shows there’s more gold to be mined at the open-pit mine development.

Côté is located roughly halfway between Sudbury and Timmins, just off Highway 144. The company maintains Côté is Canada’s soon-to-be third largest gold mine. Construction is almost at an end with first gold production beginning in March. The Côté operation will gradually begin the ramp-up toward full commercial production sometime this summer.

The Côté project’s two deposits — dubbed Côté and Gosselin — stand to get a whole lot bigger based on the results of last year’s exploration drilling program.

The measured and indicated resources at the Côté deposit jumped 18 per cent (by 1.9 million ounces) to 12.1 million ounces at an average grade of 0.84 grams per tonne. Inferred resources dropped 69 per cent to 1.2 million ounces as a result of converting inferred resources to indicated through drilling.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/industry-news/mining/iamgold-boosts-gold-resources-at-gogama-mine-project-8327712