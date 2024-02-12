Plans to build mineral processing plants in Timmins by 2027 ‘a bit of a stretch,’ says expert – by Aya Dufour (CBC News Sudbury – February 9, 2024)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/sudbury/

Canada Nickel announced plans Thursday to build ‘biggest nickel processing facility in America’

Laurentian University professor Jean-Charles Cachon isn’t convinced Canada Nickel will succeed in its plans to build two new processing facilities and begin production by 2027.

“The company has yet to produce any profits,” he said. “At this point in time it is a small company that has expenses related to exploration.” Canada Nickel is currently advancing the Crawford nickel project, a proposed open-pit nickel-cobalt mine located some 43 kilometres north of Timmins, Ont.

It has not yet obtained the permits it needs to launch into production there, but is hoping to complete that step over the next two years.

On Thursday, the company said that, on top of its mine development project, it plans to develop a nickel processing plant as well as a stainless-steel and alloy production facility in Timmins over the next three years. CEO Mark Selby said these are to provide a ‘missing link’ in Ontario’s plans to build a full-fledged electric vehicle industry.

