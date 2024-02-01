White Cliff receives licence approval for Nunavut project – by Jane Bentham (Global Mining Review – January 30, 2024)

https://www.globalminingreview.com/

White Cliff Minerals Limited has announced that it has received a positive conformity determination for its licences from the Nunavut Planning Commission (NPC) for the high-grade Coppermine project.

This critical regulatory approval marks a major step in the permitting process and allows the company to now appoint contractors for 2024 exploration initiatives and complete the logistical planning phase. This approval also ensures that any proposed activities align with regulatory expectations and underscores White Cliffs’ demonstrable commitment to responsible resource development with local, territorial, and federal stakeholders.

The company is now fully permitted and will take up where state, public, and private sponsored historical exploration previously identified dozens of outcropping occurrences of copper and silver mineralisation as well as non JORC mineral estimates along more than a 100km long structural trend.

