Sudbury researcher predicts late 2024 construction for bio-mining innovation centre – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – January 31, 2024)

MIRARCO Mining Innovation CEO confident on capital investment arriving for mine waste tech centre

A Canadian expert in the field of bio-mining hopes to break ground on a Centre for Mine Waste Technologies in Sudbury by the end of this year.

Nadia Mykytczuk, president of MIRARCO Mining Innovation, said she’s following an “aggressive timeline” in seeking to construct a $38-million innovation centre when she spoke before the provincial standing committee on finance and economic affairs in Sudbury, Jan.30, as part of the government’s 2024 pre-budget public hearings.

Mykytczuk brings to the table an environmentally friendly and zero-waste solution to extract valuable minerals from mine waste.

She works in a specialized field of research, concerning the bioleaching process, that has the potential to crack up a huge untapped opportunity in mining: to extract millions of dollars of valuable minerals left behind in waste piles of rock, known as tailings, at abandoned mine sites while cleaning up environmental legacy issues.

These minerals can’t be extracted using traditional processing methods but can be cost-effectively separated using biological means.

