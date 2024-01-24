Ring of Fire Metals CEO provides update – by Austin Campbell (SNnewswatch.com – January 24, 2024)

https://www.snnewswatch.com/

Businesses and organizations from Thunder Bay and throughout the North heard a presentation from Ring of Fire Metals CEO Kristan Straub at the Italian Cultural Centre on Jan. 23.

THUNDER BAY — Kristan Straub provided an update on the proposed Eagle’s Nest mining project on Tuesday at the Italian Cultural Centre. The chief executive officer of Ring of Fire Metals delivered a presentation describing how far the project has come.

Ring of Fire Metals is the Canadian subsidiary of Australian company, Wyloo Metals. One concern about the Eagle’s Nest project is the fact that it is being built on treaty-protected lands, meaning any development in the region needs to happen in consultation with and approval from surrounding First Nations communities.

The Ring of Fire is a minerally-enriched area of wetlands in the James Bay region, about 500 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay. The area is home to around nine First Nations communities. The project is positioned to provide employment for residents of local First Nations.

Straub mentioned discussions about training and employment opportunities with Matawa First Nations and Kiikenomaga Kikenjigewen Employment and Training Services (KKETS).

