Ford says Northern Ontario mines will help create economic boom – by Staff (Sudbury.com – January 24, 2024)

Premier addresses municipal leaders at the annual meeting of the Rural Ontario Municipal Association

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he is counting on the Northern Ontario mining industry to help build Ontario into an economic powerhouse for the battery electric vehicle (BEV) industry.

Ford was speaking Jan. 23 at the annual conference of the 2024 Rural Ontario Municipal Association(ROMA) when he spoke about the importance of the Ontario critical minerals strategy for the future of EVs in Ontario.

“I know you’ve heard me speak about this many times before. But I need to talk about our booming electric vehicle industry. That’s because this industry is going to benefit every community in the province for generations to come,” Ford told the delegates in downtown Toronto.

“We’re building a home-grown EV supply chain, connecting critical minerals in Northern Ontario, and clean steelmakers in Hamilton and Sault Ste. Marie to auto makers and battery manufacturers across Ontario, all powered by clean, affordable Ontario energy,” Ford continued.

