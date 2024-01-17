Vale going remote in Sudbury to make mining safer – by Staff (Sudbury Star – January 17, 2024)

https://www.thesudburystar.com/

Among other steps, it has opened its Integrated Remote Operating Center that services its five underground mines in Sudbury

Vale Base Metals Limited and Epiroc Canada have signed a deal to develop, test and use what they call ‘groundbreaking’ techniques to make mining safer.

Vale said it plans to use Epiroc’s technology and digital advances in underground technology to remove employees from the rock face, production drilling areas and ground support locations in support of safe and efficient mining activities.

Vale Base Metals said the deal includes the remote operation of Epiroc and mixed fleet OEM (original equipment manufacturer) equipment in isolated zones. The companies will evaluate innovative electrification technologies such as charging, equipment use and operational efficiency, as well as potential partnerships on novel technologies with potential for more widespread application.

Under a non-binding memorandum of understanding, the two organizations will collaborate to apply and adapt Epiroc’s solutions in automation, electrification, and digitalization across the underground mining cycle in areas from long-hole drilling to blasting, face drilling, bolting, mucking and hauling.

