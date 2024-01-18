Trudeau has weakened Canada — and by extension, the entire free world – by Joel Kotkin (National Post – January 18, 2024)

https://nationalpost.com/

Come back Canada, the world needs you

At a time when the western world desperately needs some backbone, Canada seems to be swaying. It appears to have moved away from its long-term commitment to protect our now wobbling western civilization. This can be seen in how Canada deals with its defence responsibilities, its flaccid stand on Israel and in its belief in the value of its own existence.

These phenomena are all too common in the western world, including the United States and much of the European Union. The causes are familiar. They include the incessant kowtowing to nihilistic progressive ideologies that dominate the media and undermine the very legitimacy of the country.

These attitudes underpin a desperate attempt to stay effectively neutral in the conflicts now sweeping the world and an unwillingness to bear the burdens inherent in being a strong ally. Canada, like other countries, has its historical faults, particularly in regard to First Nations, the treatment of Quebec and racism towards Asian and other migrants.

In Canada, and even more so in the United States, these are original sins inherent in any colonial venture. Yet for generations, Canada has been an ever more welcoming place, particularly for millions of newcomers, who continue to seek residence and often thrive.

