Ganfeng Open to Mexico Venture to Revive Cancelled Lithium Mine – by Maya Averbuch and James Attwood (Bloomberg News – November 9, 2023)

(Bloomberg) — Ganfeng Lithium Co. is open to forming a partnership with the Mexican government on a project that would turn the Latin American nation into a commercial producer of the battery metal and resolve a dispute over the asset.

While the Chinese firm is appealing the government’s August decision to cancel its concessions, an alternative is to form some kind of public-private partnership for a project valued at more than $1 billion, said the head of Ganfeng’s Bacanora Lithium unit. The suggestion comes as talks with Mexico’s government have stalled.

“We’ve been trying to discuss how Ganfeng and the government can work together,” Bacanora Chief Executive Officer Peter Secker said in an interview Thursday. “Whether they want to do it on an economic basis or on a joint venture basis, we would be happy to work with them in any manner that is commercially viable.”

