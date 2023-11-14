Exclusive: US, Indonesia to discuss potential for deal on EV minerals – by Trevor Hunnicutt and Ernest Scheyder (Reuters – November 12, 2023)

https://www.reuters.com/

WASHINGTON, Nov 12 (Reuters) – The United States and Indonesia on Monday will discuss how to advance a potential minerals partnership aimed a stimulating trade of the electric vehicle (EV) battery metal nickel, according to three people with direct knowledge of the conversations.

Next steps that could move the countries toward formal negotiations on the partnership will be discussed when Indonesian President Joko Widodo visits the White House for a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday, according to one of the people.

The Biden administration is still concerned about environmental, social and governance standards in Indonesia and is examining how a deal might work, the sources said. The administration also plans further consultations with U.S. lawmakers and labor groups in the coming weeks, one of the sources said.

“There’s a lot of work to do before we are able to formally announce negotiations on a critical minerals partnership,” the person said.

