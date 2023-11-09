‘No is a valid outcome of consultation,’ groups fighting Taranis’s Thor copper project in B.C. say – by Henry Lazenby (Northern Miner – November 7, 2023)

https://www.northernminer.com/

A dispute between Taranis Resources (TSXV: TRO; US-OTC: TNREF), the British Columbia government and First Nations groups over the Thor polymetallic project is brewing over deep drilling exploration permit delays.

On October 16, Taranis escalated the battle to the B.C. Supreme Court, seeking to bypass what it says are excessive delays in the permitting process. At issue is Taranis’ complaint against the B.C. Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation (EMLI).

The ministry “is unwilling to do its legal duty here because of First Nation pressure,” Taranis president and CEO John Gardiner told The Northern Miner in an interview. “It is regrettable that we have to apply to court to have our rights respected,” Gardiner said, adding Taranis had been waiting more than 14 months for the notice of work permit for the project in the Kootenay mountains to be processed. He says the usual turnaround time for a notice of work permit is around 30 business days.

“We have tried everything else, including letters to Minister Josie Osbourne and Premier David Eby, and we hope the government is asking itself what message this sends to international investors,” Gardiner said.

