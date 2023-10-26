Cornish Metals starts dewatering UK tin mine – by Cecilia Jamasmie (Mining.com – October 26, 2023)

https://www.mining.com/

Cornish Metals (LON, TSX-V: CUSN) has kicked off work to dewater a past-producing tin mine at its South Crofty project in southwest England.

The Canadian miner said that water pumped from the old mine will be treated at its newly-built $8.5 million plant, at a rate of up to 25,000 cubic metres per day. It will then be released into the Red River, which meets the sea at Godrevy in St Ives Bay.

The process, which is expected to take 18 months to complete, is part of Cornish Metals’ efforts to reopen the South Crofty tin-copper mine, which has been shut since 1998 following more than 400 years of almost continuous production.

“The start of dewatering of the South Crofty mine is an important milestone for the continued advancement of the project towards an investment decision,” chief executive Richard Williams said in the statement.

