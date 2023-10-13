The Royal Green: A Deep Dive into the World of Authentic Emeralds (The Tribune India – October 2023)

https://www.tribuneindia.com/

I. Introduction

In the enthralling realm of gemstones, the emerald reigns supreme with its lush, verdant hue, symbolising not only beauty but a rich tapestry of history, luxury, and mystery. The allure of authentic emeralds has captivated hearts from ancient royalty to modern collectors, transcending time and geography. This article embarks on a journey, exploring the enchanting world of these genuine, green gemstones, unveiling their royal status, historical significance, and the mystical aura that surrounds them.

II. The History of Emeralds

Ancient Civilizations and Emeralds

Since ancient times, Emerald Stone has been emblematic of both strength and elegance.. Cleopatra, the final sovereign to actively rule the Ptolemaic Kingdom in Egypt.”, was famously infatuated with emeralds, using them to signify power and eternal beauty.

In the realms of Rome and Greece, emeralds were believed to be the gemstone of goddess Venus and were linked with affection and fruitfulness.The Mughal emperors of India inscribed emeralds with sacred texts, wearing them as talismans.

Famous Emeralds

The Hooker Emerald, a staggering 75.47-carat Colombian marvel, and the Duke of Devonshire Emerald, one of the largest uncut emeralds globally, have both etched their names in history, not merely for their size but for the tales of power, wealth, and intrigue that envelop them.

For the rest of this article: https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/impact-feature/the-royal-green-a-deep-dive-into-the-world-of-authentic-emeralds-552996