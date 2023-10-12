Mining the Northwest: Australian lithium player eyes former Thunder Bay paper plant site for chemical refinery – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – October 10, 2023)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Green Technology Metals on the fast track to become Ontario’s first lithium miner and refiner

Brownfield space in Thunder Bay’s north end is becoming a hot spot for the lithium industry. Green Technology Metals said the former Cascades paper plant is its leading property to place a lithium hydroxide conversion facility, potentially the second such facility slated for the city.

In posting its “mine-to-chemical” strategy for northwestern Ontario this week, the company said it has a letter of intent for a 25-hectare industrial port site at 550 Shipyard Drive, the location of the former Cascades Fine Papers mill, also known as Superior Fine Papers, which was demolished in 2015.

It’s not far from where another regional lithium miner, Avalon Advanced Materials, wants to build its own lithium chemical refinery. A lithium hydroxide conversion facility is a refinery that takes lithium concentrate, processed at the mine site, and converts it into a battery-grade material that the electric vehicle manufacturers are after.

Green Tech calls the Thunder Bay mill site a “contender,” along with a few other select sites that they’re eyeballing around the city, pending a thorough evaluation of the property from an environmental, permitting and community acceptance standpoint.

