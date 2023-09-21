US gov’t mulls 50-year mining ban in New Mexico – by Cecilia Jamasmie (Mining.com – September 19, 2023)

https://www.mining.com/

The US government is proposing to ban mining and oil drilling in northern New Mexico for up to 50 years, as part of the Biden administration’s ongoing efforts to protect Native American lands and promote responsible mining in public grounds.

According to the Department of the Interior (DOI), the proposal would ban new mining claims, as well as oil and gas development across more than 4,200 acres within the Placitas area in Sandoval County.

“We’re responding to call from Tribes, elected leaders, and community members who want to see these public lands protected,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in the statement. “We look forward to hearing more from the public to inform decisions about how activities, like gravel mining, may impact these lands, including the important cultural and natural resources.”

The announcement marks the beginning of a 90-day public comment period to gather input on the proposal. Policymakers and local communities have long advocated for protection of the area, considered ancestral and sacred to Native Americans.

