Alrosa Halts Sales as Diamond Glut Persists – by Joshua Freedman (Rapaport.com – September 21, 2023)

Alrosa has canceled its next two sales and urged caution from buyers and suppliers amid a steep downturn in the diamond market. The Russian miner informed India’s Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of the decision in the past few days, citing low demand. The move follows the GJEPC’s recent call for rough producers to act responsibly.

“Alrosa has decided to temporarily halt the allocation of rough diamonds in September and October 2023,” the company said in a note to the GJEPC, seen by Rapaport News. “We believe that this approach is going to have a stabilizing impact by strengthening the market’s supply-and-demand balance. This will aid the prevention of overstocking, especially with manufacturers closed for Diwali.”

Alrosa has continued to sell despite being under US sanctions since the Ukraine war began in February. The company’s revenue was broadly stable year on year at RUB 188.16 billion ($1.9 billion) in the first half of 2023.

Most of the rough goes to India, market insiders believe. That country’s diamond trade has suffered a serious crisis because of weak US and Chinese demand and competition from lab-grown stones. Inventories have piled up as the sales slump has outpaced manufacturers’ production cuts, leading to falling prices.

For the rest of this article: https://rapaport.com/news/alrosa-halts-sales-as-diamond-glut-persists/?utm_campaign=NewsBrief%20and%20TradeWire&utm_medium=email&_hsmi=275234192&_hsenc=p2ANqtz–3EqEAAFmD8BpCBGhxjCOy_9YuJbtNnhE7dbLW97IrJk4TeXu9RVsWH3yd43GYXQJ4bsuMORaHl05_VDJ2nIcTFgKG7XZdGEgw2mhtXWSIChVLlYQ&utm_content=275234192&utm_source=hs_email