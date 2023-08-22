Japan testing China’s hold on African minerals – by Scott Foster (Asia Times – August 22, 2023)

Japan official secures agreements in five African nations in move aimed at mitigating Tokyo’s reliance on China for key minerals

TOKYO – Japan’s Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura has spent a week visiting five countries in southern Africa with Ichiro Takahara, chairman and CEO of the state’s Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (JOGMEC).

Prior to his departure, Nishimura told Japan’s Sankei Shimbun newspaper that he aimed to secure access to important minerals including rare earths, cobalt, lithium and nickel during the trip.

“Namibia has great potential for rare earths. The Democratic Republic of the Congo is the world’s largest producer of cobalt and Namibia also has potential, he said according to the Sankei Shimbun.

“I would like to visit each country, sign more than 10 agreements, issue joint statements, realize cooperation agreements and build a supply chain. Budget support of approximately $1.5 billion (215.8 billion yen) for Japanese companies participating in the development of mines and related activities is also available.”

