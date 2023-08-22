Marten Falls chief wants housing and water issues fixed ahead of Ring of Fire mining – by Angela Gemmill (Northern Ontario Business – August 22, 2023)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Bruce Achneepineskum and community won’t be satisfied with the ‘bare minimum’ in consenting to James Bay development

The chief of Marten Falls First Nation isn’t opposed to mine development, he’s just cautious about what should be included in any future agreement connected to the Ring of Fire.

Bruce Achneepineskum wants to ensure the provincial and federal governments uphold their side of the bargain and that his remote community in the James Bay region thrives because of its potential involvement. “We’re not against development, but there are issues that the government has to address.”

He wants to see Marten River’s chronic water and housing issues addressed before any mining takes place in the Ring of Fire. The mineral-rich Ring of Fire in far Northern Ontario spans 5,000 square kilometres and contains deposits of chromite, cobalt, nickel, copper and platinum — minerals critical for information technology, transportation and clean technology.

It falls within traditional First Nations territory so partnership agreements will be required. Marten Falls is a remote community 430 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay and roughly 100 kilometres southeast of the Ring of Fire deposits.

