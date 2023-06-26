Mining association launches regulations to diversify mostly ‘male and white’ industry – by Naimul Karim (Financial Post – June 22, 2023)

https://financialpost.com/

Protocol hopes to attract more women, newcomers and minorities

Canada’s largest mining association has announced new regulations that its members must follow to tackle issues such as sexual harassment, bullying and gender discrimination at a time when the industry is finding it difficult to attract workers.

Through its equity, diversity and inclusion protocol, the Mining Association of Canada, whose nearly 60 members including Barrick Gold Corp. and Teck Resources Ltd., hopes to attract more women, newcomers and minorities in a sector that’s “male dominated” and “homogeneously white,” the association said.

In February last year, Rio Tinto Ltd., one of the world’s largest mining companies, released a report based on a survey of about 10,000 employees, which suggested the presence of systemic bullying, sexual harassment and racism in its workforce.

The report helped pushed MAC to introduce its new protocol, the association’s chief executive Pierre Gratton said. The new regulation will compel its members to conduct similar independent surveys, be transparent and take steps to improve the working environment. If members don’t adhere to the regulation, they can be asked to exit the group as a last measure.

