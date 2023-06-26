Treaty 9 Nations press ahead with lawsuit on mine development – by Staff (Timmins Today – June 24, 2023)

https://www.timminstoday.com/

Communities want “dual decision-making regime” established to govern traditional territories

Northern Ontario Business – Attempts by government to expedite mining-related development in the Ring of Fire have prompted a lawsuit against the Crown by 10 First Nations in northwestern Ontario and the Far North.

After threatening legal action last April, a coalition of Indigenous communities in the Treaty 9 territory will challenge, what they claim is, “unilateral decision-making” by Canada and Ontario to spur development with their consent on their traditional territories in the James Bay region.

The plaintiff Nations are Attawapiskat First Nation, Aroland First Nation, Ginoogaming First Nation, Kashechewan First Nation, Apitipi Anicinapek Nation, Fort Albany First Nation, Neskantaga First Nation, Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Constance Lake First Nation, and Eabametoong First Nation.

The communities will file their statement of claim on June 26, according to a news release from Raven Trust, a registered charity which raises legal funds for Indigenous communities.

Handling the case is Woodward and Company Lawyers LLP with senior counsel Kate Kempton taking the lead.

