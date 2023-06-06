Vale is ‘supplier of choice’ for automobile battery-grade nickel – by Len Gillis (Sudbury.com – June 6, 2023)

https://www.sudbury.com/

Company needs to keep up with the battery electric vehicle demand by expanding nickel and base metal operations in Sudbury by spending billions of dollars

Alfredo Santana, Vale’s chief operating officer for the company’s North Atlantic operations, told the Sudbury BEV In Depth conference last week that as his company has now become the nickel supplier of choice for the electric vehicle battery market, there will be an economic pay off with expansion of mining operations in Sudbury.

Santana was one of several speakers on the roster during the two-day conference held at Sudbury’s Cambrian College from May 31 to June 1.

As the electric vehicle market is on the verge of exploding, Greater Sudbury is working to find ways to improve the city’s role in developing local industries — not only to serve the automotive battery-electric market, but also to promote and enhance the role of the mining industry for the large industrial BEV market.

This marked the second year for the conference, which debuted in 2022, attracting hundreds of delegates from across several sectors — government, mining, automotive, battery development — to discuss battery-electric vehicles and their future in Ontario.

