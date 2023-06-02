Site visit: How big can MPD get? Kodiak Copper drills to expand mineral footprint – by Henry Lazenby (Northern Miner – May 31, 2023)

https://www.northernminer.com/

When mineral mastermind Chris Taylor gets behind a grassroots exploration project it behooves investors to sit up and pay attention – he did after all sell an Ontario pre-resource stage gold project for $1.8 billion in hard cash and is looking to repeat that success with brainchild Kodiak Copper (TSXV: KDK; US-OTCQB: KDKCF).

Kodiak’s most advanced asset is its MPD copper-gold porphyry project in the Quesnel Trough in south-central British Columbia – a multi-centered porphyry system that is slowly giving up its secrets. The explorer’s share price gathered momentum since 2020 after discovering the Gate Zone, which has high-grade mineralization within a wide mineralized envelope.

President and CEO Claudia Tornquist tells The Northern Miner that while Kodiak could ostensibly work towards a resource estimate, its chosen strategy entails continuing with an aggressive drilling program using up to three rigs this year to find other Gate Zone-like porphyries on the property.

Kodiak was founded by chairman Taylor, the founder and CEO of Great Bear Resources which was acquired by Kinross Gold (TSX: K; NYSE: KGC) for its Dixie gold project early last year. Tornquist says MPD hosts several targets with similar discovery potential, much like Great Bear was able to find the LP Fault zone where others had looked but couldn’t quite figure it out.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernminer.com/news/site-visit-how-big-can-mpd-get-kodiak-copper-drills-to-expand-mineral-footprint/1003855551/