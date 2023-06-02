Miners lining up to take legal action against Mexico’s reforms (BN Americas.com – June 2, 2023)

https://www.bnamericas.com/en/

At least 10 mining companies are presenting or preparing to file injunctions against reforms to four Mexican laws that impact mining and took effect at the beginning of May, a legal expert with knowledge of the matter told BNamericas. The deadline to present the measures expires next week, according to the lawyer, who asked not to be identified.

“There are many companies that are already preparing their injunction requests. Initially, the injunctions are against those provisions that are called self-enforcing, which by the mere entry into force of the law are already applicable and, therefore, represent a grievance,” the legal expert said in an interview.

“If you don’t present an injunction request regarding these self-applicable provisions, you as a company lose your right to contest the provisions,” he said, adding that “easily” more than 10 companies are presenting injunctions.

Under the new legal framework, the maximum duration of mining concessions was reduced from 100 years to 80, the granting of concessions is subject to the availability of water, and exclusive exploration rights were awarded to geological service SGM or other federal entities.

