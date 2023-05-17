Windsor: Ford ‘disappointed’ in Ottawa’s handling of rocky Stellantis deal for EV battery plant (Canadian Press/CBC News Windsor – May 17,2023)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/windsor/

The automaker has stopped most construction on a Windsor plant that would employ 2,500 people

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is responding to federal government calls for the province to help fund commitments Canada made to automaker Stellantis by saying he is “disappointed” with how Ottawa has handled the issue.

Both levels of government are working hard to ensure Stellantis doesn’t pull out of its promise to jointly build an electric vehicle battery plant with LG Energy Solution in Windsor, Ont., but it’s up to Ottawa to follow through on its promises, Ford said Wednesday.

“Hopefully, the federal government will step up and I’m always willing to work collaboratively with them, just like we have with all the other auto deals,” Ford said in the halls of the legislature. “They have been a really good partner, actually. I don’t know what happened this time.”

Stellantis wrote last month to the federal government, saying Ottawa had confirmed in writing five times that it would match production incentives under the United States’ Inflation Reduction Act, but has not delivered on those commitments. Construction at the site has now stopped.

