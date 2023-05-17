Osisko cofounder Wares praises private equity, scolds debt financiers, nips NIMBYism – by Colin McClelland (Northern Miner – May 16, 2023)

https://www.northernminer.com/

Osisko Metals (TSX: OM; US-OTC: OMZNF) is part of a rising trend tapping private equity to help build projects, but it’s wary of the growing role of “predatory” debt financing.

Appian Capital Advisory, a London-based private equity firm with mining projects valued at US$3.6 billion, is investing $25 million for a quarter of Osisko’s Pine Point zinc-lead mine in the Northwest Territories.

Appian is to hold 60% of the project after spending $100 million as it covers costs until a final investment decision, Osisko chairman and CEO Robert Wares told The Northern Miner in an interview in New York this month at the Society for Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration’s eighth annual Trends in Mining Finance Conference.

“As a business model for a junior developer, quite honestly, I could do this repeatedly. Find good projects, drill them off, define a significant resource and private equity groups like Appian are often willing to step in,” Wares said. “If we retain 40-50%% free carried to mine build, what’s wrong with that? If I do that multiple times, I’m still building great value for shareholders and we’ve got partners who are going to finance the mine and spare shareholders excessive dilution.”

