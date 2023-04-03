Conversations: Nutrien’s Ken Seitz on how Canada can seize its spot on the world stage – by Kevin Carmichael (Financial Post- April 3, 2023)

https://financialpost.com/

The game has changed and Canada, via Nutrien, could win it

If you were drafting a team to confront this age of climate, technological and geopolitical disruption, Ken Seitz might be a first-round pick.

The company Seitz leads, Nutrien Inc., is the world’s biggest producer of potash and the largest agricultural retailer. That puts the Saskatoon-based company in the middle of the climate fight since agriculture is both a significant source of greenhouse-gas emissions and export revenue.

Nutrien has spent hundreds of millions of dollars “digitally enabling” thousands of crop consultants with proprietary soil mapping technology and standing up a repository of data that will enable farmers to maximize their use of fertilizer, increasing yields while reducing the environmental impact of exploiting the land for food.

And Nutrien is one of a relatively small number of Canadian companies that actually lives up to Canada’s idea of itself as a “trading nation,” since it does business in a few dozen countries, rather than simply skipping across the southern border to hang a shingle in the world’s biggest economy.

