The Drift: Sudbury-raised CEO picked to plot the path in the Ring of Fire – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – March 22, 2023)

Groomed at Glencore, Kristan Straub now helms Ring of Fire Metals

Talk of a weekend snowstorm about to hit Sudbury rings up pangs of jealousy from Kristan Straub. A weather forecast calling for 30 to 50 centimetres of fresh powder is cause for impending calamity in the ‘burbs of the GTA where the newly appointed CEO of Ring of Fire Metals now resides.

But to Straub, 48, it’s a siren call to the snowmobile trails for the Sudbury-raised outdoor enthusiast. For now, those recreational pursuits will have to be put on hold. On March 1, Straub was introduced as the new boss of the Australian-owned James Bay mine developer, just days prior to the start of the PDAC mining conference in Toronto, one of the industry’s biggest global get-togethers. He was recruited from Glencore where was vice-president of exploration with the nickel team.

He’s the crowning choice in a new cast of the former Noront Resources management team as its Perth-based parent company, Wyloo Metals, puts its stamp on the company and the Eagle’s Nest project it acquired in the spring of 2022.

“I had a wonderful career with Glencore for 22 years and quite frankly wasn’t looking for a change,” said Straub. “I had fantastic opportunities within that company.” Straub said the position was too enticing to pass up. It’s an opportunity to build the one of the world’s largest undeveloped, high-grade nickel, copper and palladium deposits from the ground up — in a region of the Far North that’s never had development — while working symbiotically with two partnering First Nations.

