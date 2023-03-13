Northwestern MPP jumps on proposed changes to the Mining Act – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – March 10, 2023)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Sol Mamakwa accuses Ford government of not consulting with First Nations

Kiiwetinoong MPP Sol Mamakwa took the Ford government to task in the Ontario Legislature March 9 for proposing changes to the provincial Mining Act, accusing them of not consulting with First Nations.

Mines Minister George Pirie announced the first of an upcoming raft of amendments to the act with more industry-friendly measures designed to put into new mines into commercial production faster.

The proposed amendments to geared to the closure plans of producers of critical minerals, like nickel, copper, lithium and cobalt, but it will also cover precious metal producers like gold.

That didn’t square with Mamakwa, who’s expansive northwestern Ontario riding includes Neskantaga First Nation. The leadership in the remote community believes proposed development in the Ring of Fire mineral belt will have long-term negative impacts on the community and does not have faith in the environmental assessment processes.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/regional-news/far-north-ring-of-fire/northwestern-mpp-jumps-on-proposed-changes-to-the-mining-act-6678456