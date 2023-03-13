Teck Coal appeals B.C. fines for contaminating Kootenay waterways (CBC British Columbia – March 12, 2023)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/

Local Ktunaxa First Nation upset mining company seeking reduction to $16 million in penalties

A local First Nation says it’s “disappointed” Teck Coal is seeking to reduce the $16 million in fines it was assessed by the B.C. Ministry of Environment in January for polluting waterways in B.C.’s East Kootenay.

In January, the province imposed three administrative penalties on Teck Coal Limited, a subsidiary of Teck Resources, citing the company’s failure to have water treatment facilities ready by a required date. The company had been asked to have the facilities ready in order to limit emissions of nitrate and selenium from its Fording River operations in the Elk Valley.

“That Teck would use legal avenues to avoid and minimize responsibility, rather than taking accountability for harms to the environment by paying these penalties and improving its performance, is disappointing,” said Ktunaxa Nation Chair Kathryn Teneese in a statement.

The Ktunaxa Nation Council (KNC) said it was encouraged by the provincial decision-maker’s determinations, which they say included the recognition of Ktunaxa perspectives, jurisdiction, and involvement in protecting the local environment, including water.

