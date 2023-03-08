‘We can catch up’: At PDAC, new optimism critical minerals gap with China can be closed – by Gabriel Friedman (Financial Post – March 8, 2023)

https://financialpost.com/

Some experts say Canada and other western nations moving in the right direction on critical minerals

Like clockwork every year, mining executives, bankers, investors and politicians gather in Toronto at the largest mining conference in the world, and bemoan China’s head start in the race to build a critical mineral supply chain years before western countries caught on.

As the Prosperctors & Developers Association of Canada’s conference this week that sentiment remains with one key difference: new-found optimisim.

Now, some panellists are crediting supportive government policies with putting Canada, the Unitied States and other western nations on track to potentially closing the gap with China.

“We’re moving in the right direction,” said Ryan Latinovich, global head of Mining and Metals at RBC Capital Markets. “The good news is for both our economy and the U.S. economy.

