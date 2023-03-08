Clean and green mining in Sudbury takes a step forward – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – March 7, 2023)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Vale and Queen’s Park offer up $1.6 million to tackle mining waste and advance bio-mining innovation

A new and environmentally benign form of Sudbury’s mining industry just took a great leap forward with a more than $1.6 million contribution from international nickel miner Vale and the Ontario government.

Mining Innovation, Rehabilitation, and Applied Research Corporation (MIRARCO) at Laurentian University and its research leader Dr. Nadia Mykytczuk are the recipients of this largess that will be earmarked for the organization’s bio-mining and remediation efforts in tackling mine waste.

Sudbury nickel miner Vale delivered a $875,000 jump-start over five years toward MIRARCO’s research efforts to recover minerals from mine waste while cleaning up tailings sites through biotechnology. The Ontario government tacked on an additional $750,000 to this endeavour through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund. The announcement was made at the PDAC mining convention in Toronto, March 7.

The money is specifically earmarked to create an industrial research chair program, headed by Mykytczuk who is leading efforts to start a commercial-scale pilot plant using bioleaching and bioremediation processes to recover nickel and cobalt from low-grade pyrrhotite tailings and other wastes.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/industry-news/mining/clean-and-green-mining-in-sudbury-takes-a-step-forward-6659690