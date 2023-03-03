Ontario legislation targets faster approval of mining projects – by Niall McGee (Globe and Mail – March 2, 2023)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

Ontario is proposing changes to its mining legislation that would speed up mine approvals, as pressure mounts on the province to deliver on its ambitions to produce critical minerals for the nascent Canadian electric car industry.

The potential amendments to the provincial Mining Act, introduced on Thursday, would address an issue that has been causing concern among policy makers across the country.

The federal government said late last year that it was working with the provinces and territories to reduce red tape in the sector, after conceding that mine approvals take far too long. Developing a mine in Canada can take up to 25 years.

Ontario Minister of Mines George Pirie echoed this sentiment in a news release on Thursday. “This process is too time consuming and costly, leading to project delays and lost opportunities for Ontario’s mineral exploration and mining sector,” he said. “We need to get building.”

